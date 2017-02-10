BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Massive Slide Shuts Down I-80 In Sierra

February 10, 2017 11:17 AM
BAXTER (CBS SF) — A massive slide of downed trees, rocks and dirt crashed down on I-80 Friday, shutting down traffic in both directions on the main traffic artery between the Bay Area and the Sierra, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The slide occurred near Baxter with all westbound traffic being held at Truckee and eastbound traffic at Colfax. There was no estimated as to when the roadway would be reopened.

Like the Bay Area, the Sierra has been pounded by a succession of storms. The latest front carried with it warm temperatures that dumped as much as four inches of rain at the lower elevations and 25 inches of snow at the higher elevations.

The combination of rain and snow has led to a condition of snow called “Sierra Cement.” The snow is very heavy with a high water content.

