2 Missing After Car Hits 3 Pedestrians On Bridge Over Salinas River

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — At least two people are missing following a collision Saturday afternoon between a vehicle and three pedestrians on a bridge over the Salinas River in unincorporated Monterey County, Cal Fire officials said.
The collision occurred at 2 p.m. on the Elm Avenue bridge near Metz Road just east of downtown Greenfield.
Two of the pedestrians were found but the other and the driver of the vehicle are still missing, according to Cal Fire officials.
One pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and the other suffered moderate to major injuries.
Both were taken to Natividad Medical Center.
Two helicopter crews and a ground crew searched the river for the driver and the other pedestrian, but neither had been found as of 5 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.