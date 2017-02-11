New Transgender Doll Modeled After Reality Star ‘Jazz Jennings’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Teen transgender reality star Jazz Jennings is a now living doll.

The Tonner Doll Company will debut a transgender doll inspired by the 16-year-old star of the TLC docu-series ‘I Am Jazz’ at the New York Toyfair later this month.

Company CEO and renowned doll artist Robert Tonner designed and sculpted the 18″ portrait doll.

“Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view-she’s incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative,” says Tonner.

Jazz was assigned male at birth and came out as transgender at age five. She garnered national attention in a Barbara Walters interview on 20/20 when she was just six-years-old.

Since then, the Florida teen has made television appearances and toured the country as an advocate for transgender youth, speaking at schools, universities and conferences. She was named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential Teens two years in a row, and last year was honored as Miss Teen Pride USA.

Jazz met President Barack Obama at the White House and praised the Obama administration for mandating that public schools allow students to use the bathroom of their “gender identity.”

“I’m so happy the Obama Administration cares about the rights of transgender youth like myself!” she wrote in an Instagram video that quickly went viral.

Her memoir, “Being Jazz: My life as a (Transgender) Teen was released in June 2016.

The Tonner Doll Company has a history of “groundbreaking” dolls based on “socially transformational heroes.” Its doll line includes a plus-size doll, and dolls inspired by DC Comics stars. The Jazz doll will be available on tonnerdoll.com.