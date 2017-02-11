New Transgender Doll Modeled After Reality Star ‘Jazz Jennings’

February 11, 2017 8:30 PM
Filed Under: I am Jazz, Jazz, Jazz Jennings, teen, Tonner Doll Company, Transgender, Transgender doll

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Teen transgender reality star Jazz Jennings is a now living doll.

The Tonner Doll Company will debut a transgender doll inspired by the 16-year-old star of the TLC docu-series ‘I Am Jazz’ at the New York Toyfair later this month.

Company CEO and renowned doll artist Robert Tonner designed and sculpted the 18″ portrait doll.

“Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view-she’s incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative,” says Tonner.

Jazz was assigned male at birth and came out as transgender at age five. She garnered national attention in a Barbara Walters interview on 20/20 when she was just six-years-old.

Since then, the Florida teen has made television appearances and toured the country as an advocate for transgender youth, speaking at schools, universities and conferences. She was named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential Teens two years in a row, and last year was honored as Miss Teen Pride USA.

Jazz met President Barack Obama at the White House and praised the Obama administration for mandating that public schools allow students to use the bathroom of their “gender identity.”

“I’m so happy the Obama Administration cares about the rights of transgender youth like myself!” she wrote in an Instagram video that quickly went viral.

Her memoir, “Being Jazz: My life as a (Transgender) Teen was released in June 2016.

The Tonner Doll Company has a history of “groundbreaking” dolls based on “socially transformational heroes.” Its doll line includes a plus-size doll, and dolls inspired by DC Comics stars. The Jazz doll will be available on tonnerdoll.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia