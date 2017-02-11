Police Investigating Possible Toxic Poisoning After 2 Found Dead In Berkeley Apartment

February 11, 2017 6:33 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Carbon Monoxide, Poisoning, Suspicious Death, Toxic gas

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead late Saturday morning in a Berkeley apartment, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called at 11:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 1300 block of Haskell Street for a medical rescue.

Family members were outside the apartment when police and firefighters arrived and pointed out the location of the apartment, which was detached from a home.

The two people were pronounced dead in the apartment.

Police said no threat exists now to neighbors or the larger community. But police are investigating the deaths as suspicious.

Officers said they are looking into whether toxic substances or gases killed the two.

Late last month another couple living in Berkeley died in their apartment from carbon monoxide poisoning. As of Feb. 3, police were still trying to determine where the carbon monoxide came from.

The cause of death of the two people found Saturday is still under investigation, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

