Water Released Over Emergency Spillway At Oroville Dam

OROVILLE (CBS/AP) — Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam on Saturday morning for the first time in its nearly 50-year history.
Officials said the water will continue to flow over an emergency spillway at the nation’s tallest dam for about two days.
Earlier this week, chunks of concrete flew off the nearly mile-long main spillway, creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot-deep hole.
California Department of Water Resources Acting Director Bill Croyle says Saturday that officials are continuously monitoring the erosion.
He stressed the dam is structurally sound and there is no immediate threat to the public.
Agency spokesman Eric See said at a news conference Saturday afternoon that he expects water to flow over the emergency spillway for the next 38 to 56 hours.
