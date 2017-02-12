San Francisco Lawmaker Wants Automated Cameras to Identify, Ticket Speeders

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — California assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco has introduced a bill which would make automatic speed-enforcement cameras and ticketing legal in the state.
If passed, Assembly Bill 342 would let San Francisco and San Jose to install traffic cameras to capture images of any vehicle traveling 10 mph over the poste speed limit, with the car’s owner automatically being mailed a citation of up to $100. After a five-year trial run, the law would allow similar systems to be installed across California.
Fellow San Francisco lawmakers, state senator Scott Wiener and assemblyman Phil Ting also support the bill, which has drawn opposition from the mayor of San Jose and the Peace Officers Research Association of California, among others.
On Sunday, Assemblyman Chiu appeared on KPIX 5 Morning News to discuss and defend his proposed law with Phil Matier.
