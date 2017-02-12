Social Media Mockery of Education Department for Misspelled Tweet

February 12, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Betsy DeVos, Black History, Black History Month, Social Media, Twitter, U.S. Department of Education, W.E.B. Du Bois

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Education Department is getting social media criticism after misspelling the name of prominent African-American sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois.

In a tweet Sunday from its official account, the department attributes a quotation to “W.E.B. DeBois” — incorrectly spelling the last name with an “E.”

It immediately drew hundreds of responses mocking the department’s misspelling of the sociologist’s last name, which is correctly spelled Du Bois.

One commenter tweeted: “Looks like @Betsy DeVos is in charge now!” referring to the billionaire GOP donor narrowly confirmed as education secretary last week with a tie-breaker vote by Vice President Mike Pence.

Others posted quizzical looks from African-American students.

Another tweeted: “Smooth move during #BlackHistoryMonth”

E-mail messages seeking comment from the Education Department were not immediately returned.

