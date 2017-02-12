Twenty One Pilots Win ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ At The GRAMMYs

February 12, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

By Amanda Wicks

Twenty One Pilots—aka Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun—beat out fellow nominees Lukas Graham, The Chainsmokers, Rihanna and Sia to win the GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

They took home the award thanks to their single “Stressed Out.”

The duo accepted the award in their underwear. Joseph recounted meeting Dun and working on music together in their apartment while lazing about in their undies, and he said Dun used to tell him, “If we ever win a GRAMMY, we should receive it just like this.” So they did.

Joseph ended on an empowering message. “Anyone from anywhere can do anything and this is that,” he said.

