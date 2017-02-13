OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • PhotosDam Has Temporary LicensesEvacuated Inmates In Bay AreaEvacuees Describe ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw: Chopper 5 Over Dam

2 Dozen 3-Pointers Help Denver Nuggets Beat Golden State Warriors

February 13, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: 3-Pointers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 3-pointers while shocking the Golden State Warriors 132-110 on Monday night.

The Nuggets tied the 3-point mark set by the Rockets in December against New Orleans. They missed two 3-pointers in the final minute, and Jamal Murray passed up an uncontested 3 to dribble out the clock. They finished 24 of 40 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors were just 8 of 32 from long range, including 1 of 11 by Stephen Curry.

Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, and rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points, including six 3s. Will Barton added 24 points and Jameer Nelson had 23.

