One Person Dead After Being Struck By Caltrain In Redwood City

February 13, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: Caltrain, Fatal accident, Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Trains are stopped in both directions Monday evening in Redwood City after a person was fatally struck, according to a Caltrain spokeswoman.

Agency officials said train No. 366 struck a trespasser just after 5 p.m. near Brewster Avenue.

Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said emergency personnel were on scene, and no injuries were reported to passengers onboard the train.

Passengers should expect delays.

