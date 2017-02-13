One Person Dead After Being Struck By Caltrain In Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Trains are stopped in both directions Monday evening in Redwood City after a person was fatally struck, according to a Caltrain spokeswoman.
Agency officials said train No. 366 struck a trespasser just after 5 p.m. near Brewster Avenue.
Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said emergency personnel were on scene, and no injuries were reported to passengers onboard the train.
Passengers should expect delays.
