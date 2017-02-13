OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • Evacuees Describe Fear, ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw Video: Chopper 5 Over SceneWhat Happens If Spillway Fails?

Teen Injured In Weekend Skateboard Assault In Golden Gate Park

February 13, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Golden Gate Park, Injury, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teen remained in serious condition after being savagely beaten with his own skateboard during a fight in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Saturday afternoon, police said.

The 17-year-old boy got into a fight with two men in their 20s around 4:45 p.m. near Alvord Lake at the eastern end of the park, according to police.

One of the suspects took the victim’s skateboard and hit him with it before fleeing on foot with the other suspect.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been reported in the case as of Monday morning.

