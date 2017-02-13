Woman Jumps From Moving Stolen Car To Flee Sonoma Deputies

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A woman with warrants out for her arrest was arrested Saturday night in Santa Rosa after she tried to run away from deputies, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said.
A deputy pulled over a Honda Saturday night and the driver, Jessica Aldana, jumped from the vehicle while it was still moving and fled into an apartment complex, sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook.
As Aldana attempted to jump a fence, a citizen witnessing the incident pulled her down, but she continued to run. The deputy caught up and detained her, according to the sheriff’s office.
An investigation revealed that Aldana had more than $150,000 worth of warrants out for her arrest. A week earlier, she led another deputy on a chase and was caught in a different stolen vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.
