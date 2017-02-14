Amtrak Train Fatally Strikes Pedestrian In Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — An Amtrak train fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg, according to police.
The incident was first reported at about 3:45 p.m. on train tracks near Loveridge Road, north of the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway, according to police.
The train was heading west when it struck the pedestrian.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one else was injured during the incident.
The pedestrian was not struck at a train crossing, according to BNSF Rail spokeswoman Lena Kent.
Texas-based BNSF Rail operates the tracks, while Amtrak was operating the train, Kent said.