BREAKING: Oroville Dam Mandatory Evacuation Order LiftedPhotosContinuing Coverage

Amtrak Train Fatally Strikes Pedestrian In Pittsburg

February 14, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Fatal, Pedestrian, Pittsburg, Train

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — An Amtrak train fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg, according to police.

The incident was first reported at about 3:45 p.m. on train tracks near Loveridge Road, north of the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway, according to police.

The train was heading west when it struck the pedestrian.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The pedestrian was not struck at a train crossing, according to BNSF Rail spokeswoman Lena Kent.

Texas-based BNSF Rail operates the tracks, while Amtrak was operating the train, Kent said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia