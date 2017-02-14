OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • PhotosDam Has Temporary LicensesEvacuated Inmates In Bay AreaEvacuees Describe ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw: Chopper 5 Over Dam

Britney Spears Subtweets Katy Perry Over Rude GRAMMY Comments

When Katy Perry goes low, Britney Spears goes high. February 14, 2017 4:51 AM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Mental health

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry made some thinly veiled jokes about Britney Spears’ 2007 mental health struggles at the GRAMMYs, courting the ire of Britney fans and generally lowering the bar for red carpet chit-chat.

Britney Spears (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown,” she said. “I’m down for that. I’m almost moments away from that, obviously… not to stir controversy.”

Perry did stir controversy, not in the bold political statement way but in the “I mocked my idol who had a breakdown” way. On Twitter, Spears seemed to weigh in on the fracas while remaining on the high road: She shared a photo of a sunset captioned with a biblical passage: “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart, Luke 6:45.”

Perry hasn’t addressed her comments, but perhaps that’s for the best.

