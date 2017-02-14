Firefall At Yosemite National Park’s Horsetail Falls

YOSEMITE (CBS SF) — When the setting sun hits Horsetail Falls in Yosemite National Park at just the right angle, the falls light up as if on fire, attracting spectators from all over hoping to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.
According to the National Park Service, Horsetail Fall is a small waterfall that flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan. For about two weeks in mid to late February, the falls can glow a deep orange at sunset.
The Park even has a video about the increasingly popular phenomenon.
The fire show has been lighting up social media too.