GRAMMY Award-Winner ‘Chance the Rapper’ Announces Oakland Spring Tour Date

February 14, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: best new artist, Chance the Rapper, Grammy, Oakland, Tour, Twitter

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Chance the Rapper is riding high on the tailwind of his Best New Artist GRAMMY, and he’ll take his music on the road this spring.

Chance announced a North American tour with 37 dates, set to kick off April 24 in San Diego. Conspicuously absent from the list is his hometown of Chicago, though perhaps more dates will be added as preparation for the tour ramps up.

Tickets go on sale tonight at 7pm via ChanceRaps.com. For now, the rapper will continue fielding congratulations from superstars like Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Here’s Chance’s announcement with a full list of dates:

