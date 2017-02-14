BREAKING: Oroville Dam Mandatory Evacuation Order LiftedPhotosContinuing Coverage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Adorable Valentine’s Day Video

February 14, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ordinary People, Valentine’s Day

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know how to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and to help spread the love they feel for one another they shot a sweet–and at times steamy–video together.

British fashion photographer Rankin shot the two for a love-centric video that shows Teigen lip-syncing to Legend’s 2004 single “Ordinary People” during a photo shoot for The Love Magazine. The lyrics reflect their relationship, which has passed the infatuation stage and gotten down to something far deeper.

Dressed in lots of pinks and reds, and wearing heart-shaped glasses, Teigen embodies the spirit of Valentine’s Day, but it’s her cute interactions with her husband that will have fans going “Aww.” The video is the quintessential Valentine’s Day moment for a pair of lovebirds still “right in the thick of love.”


©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

