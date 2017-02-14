OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • PhotosDam Has Temporary LicensesEvacuated Inmates In Bay AreaEvacuees Describe ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw: Chopper 5 Over Dam

Mystery Light In Sky Was Navy Missile Launch

February 14, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Missile Launch, Navy, San Francisco Bay Area, UFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A bright light streaking across the sky captured the attention of several Bay Area residents early Tuesday, but it was not a UFO.

The Navy issued a statement saying it was conducting missile tests off the California coast.

“Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducted scheduled Trident II (D5) missile test flights at sea from an Ohio Class SSBN, in the Pacific Test Range offthe coast of California,” the statement said. ”This morning, there were two missiles launched.”

The Navy said such tests were vital to maintain its readiness. One launch took place at 3:30 a.m. PST and a second at 6:20 a.m.

“All missile test flights were conducted from sea, flew over the sea, and landed in the sea. At no time did the missiles fly over land,” the statement continued. “All missiles are tracked from multiple sources from launch until final impact in the ocean. The missiles were not armed.”

But for the hours before the statement was issued, the bright light had led to an active debate on social media.

