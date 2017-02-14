Storms Breathe New Life Into Waterfalls

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mother Nature has battered Northern California this winter, but the wet wintery onslaught has brought back to life waterfalls across the region that had been reduced to mere trickles during the years of drought.
Nowhere is beauty and fury of nature more evident than in Yosemite National Park.
Visitors stand in stunned silence every day as they gaze toward such natural wonders as the Bridalveil Fall.
Another Bridal Veil Falls was also drawing a steady stream of admires. This one is on the roadside of Highway 80. It’s generally just a small stream dipping off the cliff face, but the storms have turned it into a raging torrent.
And then there is the waterfall in Marin County that was captured by KPIX SKY Drone 5.