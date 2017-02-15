Deputies Search For Brazen Woodside Bank Bandit

February 15, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Bank robbery, Crime, San Mateo County Sheriff, Woodside

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies were searching Wednesday for a brazen armed robbery who walked into the Woodside branch of Chase Bank, pulled out a gun and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash in a garbage bag, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said the robbery took place at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Chase Bank at 2977 Woodside Road.

The suspect walked into the bank, approached the tellers while brandishing a small black metal handgun and demanded money. He then loaded up an undisclosed amount of cash and placed it inside a black plastic garbage bag.

He then walked out of the bank eastbound on Woodside Road. No injuries were sustained.

Deputies conducted a thorough search of the area, but could not locate the suspect, who remains at large.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Detective Jonathan Sebring 650-363-4057 or Jsebring@smcgov.org. Alternatively, you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia