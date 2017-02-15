Horse Rescued From Fremont Ravine Celebrates First Birthday

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont were wishing a very happy first birthday this week to horse who beat the odds a year after being injured and saved as a foal.

Valentine earned his name last year around the February 14th holiday when he had to be rescued by animal services. At only six days old, he fell down a ravine near Morris Canyon Road.

After being carefully pulled up by firefighters and animal service personnel, the newborn colt was diagnosed with a broken pelvis that required an expensive surgery by veterinarians at the University of California at Davis.

A Burlingame resident set up a crowd-funding effort to cover the cost of the care and received an amazing response, eventually collecting more than $5,000 over the initial $10,000 goal.

Police posted a Facebook video of the healthy and happy horse at his home in Fremont on Tuesday

Valentine has grown a lot this past year. When he’s not frolicking in the yard, he’s working with trainers who describe him as “a real pleasure to be around.”