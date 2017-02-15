Hundreds Pummel Each Other With Pillows In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – It is right up there with flowers, chocolates and candlelit dinners as far as Valentine’s Day traditions in San Francisco.

Hundreds headed down to the Embarcadero’s Justin Herman Plaza armed with pillows ready to pummel love ones, friends and strangers in the annual Pillow Fight.

When the Ferry Tower clocked 6 p.m. the frenzy began. Old, young and many dressed in costumes rushed about in 30 minutes or so of mayhem.

Organizers asked pillow-fighters to consider bringing synthetic pillows, since pillows containing feathers create a mess to clean up.

But still feathers floated skyward as the frenzy was underway.

Cleanup crews took over the plaza around 9 p.m. and all signs of the melee were soon sweeped up and removed.

No injuries or arrests were reported.