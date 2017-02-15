Oroville Man Critically Injured During Evacuation

CHICO (CBS SF) – A 33-year-old man has been hospitalized with severe head injuries suffered when someone stole his pickup truck during the chaotic evacuation from Oroville and ran him over, family members told KPIX 5 Wednesday.

Cameron Asbury was loading up the truck with his family’s belongings after getting the evacuation order Sunday afternoon when an unidentified man jumped into the vehicle and sped away.

Cameron’s father told KPIX 5 that he and his son got in their other car and chased the stolen vehicle onto Farley Street in Oroville.

“He told him just leave the truck, man … just jump out and leave the truck,” Cameron’s father said.

Instead of getting out of the truck, the man “gave it the gas and bee-lined right at him and ran him over,” the father continued.

The unidentified man then fled in the vehicle and remained at large on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cameron suffered major head and face injuries. He was in critical condition after several surgeries, but his dad said he was now stable.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the incident.

The Asbury family were among the 188,000 residents in Oroville and along the Feather River who were given less than an hour to flee their homes on Sunday after a spillway at the massive Oroville Dam appeared to be on the brink of imminent collapse. The evacuees were allowed to return home Tuesday after the dam was determined to be stable.

While Sheriff Kory Honea did not address the incident involving Asbury at his Wednesday news conference, he did tell reporters later that there had been some incidents of looting while the Oroville residents were forced out of their homes for two days.