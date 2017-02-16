BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Supervisor Seeks Toll For Crooked Stretch Of Lombard Street

February 16, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Crooked Street, Lombard Street, San Francisco, Toll

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor is proposing a toll on a famously crooked street that draws millions of visitors a year and creates headaches for residents.

Supervisor Mark Farrell made the proposal Thursday as a transportation authority report recommended studying the idea further to control congestion on Lombard Street.

Vehicles waiting to drive down the 600-foot-long street often stretch back for three blocks. The street attracts about 2 million tourists a year, with up to 17,000 people visiting by car or foot on peak summer weekends.

A toll is far from a done deal, though. It requires approval from the state Legislature.

Farrell’s spokesman said he is still working out details such as how much to charge and how to create a reservation system.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia