San Francisco Firefighter Injured In Silver Terrace Fire

February 16, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Fire, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, Silver Terrace

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco firefighter sustained minor injuries Thursday afternoon while fighting a 1-alarm house fire that displaced 11 people including four children, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department’s public information officer tweeted about the fire shortly before 1:30 p.m., stating that a first alarm had been called at a house fire at 132 Apollo Street in the city’s Silver Terrace neighborhood.

The three-story home was fully involved in the back where a staircase with back decks connected each of the three floors.

Firefighters rescued one adult from the home who was not injured, but one firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital while battling the active fire. The injured firefighter was expected to be OK, according to fire officials.

The fire was contain by 2:12 p.m. Fire crews determined that 11 residents had been displaced by the fire, including four children. The San Francisco Red Cross was offering assistance to the fire victims.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

 

