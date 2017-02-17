Crews Pull Body From Submerged Car Near Oakland Airport

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man was found dead in a car that was pulled from a channel Friday morning near the Oakland International Airport, fire officials said.
Someone called the fire department at 8:10 a.m. and said a vehicle went into the channel near the intersection of Doolittle Drive and Langley Street.
Rescue crews pulled a 4-door sedan from the water at 9:45 a.m. and found the man dead inside, Battalion Chief Tracey Chin said.
Oakland police are investigating the crash, but were not immediately available to provide information on the investigation.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.