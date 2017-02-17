Smart Robot Drones Developed to Dominate More Than Just the Sky

PALO ALTO (KPIX) — Next-generation smart drones are so small and versatile they can stick to a wall for hours while doing surveillance.

The U.S. military already uses drones that can fly hundreds of feet high to give soldiers a bird’s-eye view of the combat zone. For a drone to hover and stay above a particular point uses up a lot of battery charge. But if that drone could perch on a wall, it could be a game-changer.

Mechanical engineers at Stanford University, led by Prof. Mark Cutkosky, have built a drone-robot creation they call SCAMP, for Stanford Climbing and Aerial Maneuvering Platform.

Scamp flies until it — literally — hits the wall. Then it latches on, using feet with tiny hooks, and begins to climb. Scamp’s inventors took inspiration from studying beetles.

“If you can land, shut down the rotors, you can stay there for hours doing surveillance or inspection or monitoring air quality — whatever you want. And when you’re done, it takes off and flies home,” Cutkosky explained.

Across the hall at Stanford, Prof. David Lentink has built a wind tunnel to study how birds handle wind turbulence, a condition drones have trouble with.

To see exactly what a bird’s wing is doing, researcher Marc Deetjen helped create a system that projects a grid onto the bird’s wing, which he photographs with a high-speed camera, creating 3-D renderings of the wing’s surface. What once took hours or days to make graphically apparent now takes seconds.

“We can now look at how birds actually respond to turbulence, actually measure how they change their wing shape. That is really a window toward new opportunities because, once we understand how birds respond, we can use that principle to make even a simple quadcopter better,” Lentink says.

In less than a decade, the Army’s $68 million has produced some promising robot designs, like one from the University of Delaware called Spydar. It looks like its name, lowering itself onto a surface using a spool of string and then crawling around.

There are other approaches, including two robot drones working together. One lands on a door and opens it up for the other drone on the ground.

UC Berkeley has also been making big strides. Researchers at Cal have come up with biology-inspired inventions like Salto, the leaping robot, and famously, VelociRoach, a fast, multi-legged robot that scampers along at 11 m.p.h.

The Berkeley scientists have even got them to work cooperatively to climb over vertical obstacles that they couldn’t do by themselves. The Army says the program has accomplished its goal of showing the art of what’s possible. The technology is amazingly complex but the overall goal is simple according to Brett Piekarski, with the Army Research Lab.

“What we’re really trying to do is save soldiers’ lives,” he says.