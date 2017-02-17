BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Watch Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler In A New Trailer For ‘The House’

February 17, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Amy Poehler, Comedy, Preview, Trailer, Will Ferrell

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – In “The House,” Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler play parents willing to go to great lengths to pay for their daughter’s college education — even if it means opening an illegal casino in their home.

Ferrell and Poehler — former “SNL” co-stars who first teamed up on the big screen in “Blades of Glory” 10 years ago — star as parents whose daughter (Ryan Simpkins) gets into the fictional but expensive Buckley University. When they realize they don’t have the means to cover her tuition, they get desperate.

“We’ve got to lie. That’s what parents do,” Ferrell says in the trailer. “Because otherwise, the kids are going to realize that we don’t know what we’re doing.”

They turn to a disreputable friend (Jason Mantzoukas) who encourages them to turn their house into an underground gambling den. What could possibly go wrong?

“The House” will hit theaters June 30.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia