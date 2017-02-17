BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

WWF Wrestling Star George ‘The Animal’ Steele Dies

February 17, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Death, George ‘The Animal’ Steele, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Wrestling, WWE, WWF

(CBS SF) – The wrestling world has lost another popular 80’s wrestler. George ‘The Animal’ Steele has died at the age of 79, according to the WWE

William James Myers, “The Animal’s” real name, passed away in hospice care after several years of battling health problems that included kidney failure.

George "The Animal" Steele (credit: WWE)

George “The Animal” Steele (credit: WWE)

The Animal was best known for his bald head, green tongue, tearing apart turnbuckles and being part of the heyday of wrestling. The Animal played an iconic role in WWF wrestling with the likes of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan and especially shared a feud with the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Tweets:

After 30 years of wrestling, Steele was inducted in the WWE Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995.

He leaves behind his wife Pat and three children Felicia, Dennis and Randy.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia