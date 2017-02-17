WWF Wrestling Star George ‘The Animal’ Steele Dies

(CBS SF) – The wrestling world has lost another popular 80’s wrestler. George ‘The Animal’ Steele has died at the age of 79, according to the WWE
William James Myers, “The Animal’s” real name, passed away in hospice care after several years of battling health problems that included kidney failure.
The Animal was best known for his bald head, green tongue, tearing apart turnbuckles and being part of the heyday of wrestling. The Animal played an iconic role in WWF wrestling with the likes of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan and especially shared a feud with the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage.
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Tweets:
After 30 years of wrestling, Steele was inducted in the WWE Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995.
He leaves behind his wife Pat and three children Felicia, Dennis and Randy.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.