2 Men Allegedly Carjacked, Ran Over Man Trying To Flee Oroville

February 18, 2017 9:19 PM
SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking and running over a man preparing to flee when authorities ordered those living downstream from the Oroville Dam to evacuate.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 27-year-old Cody Bowles and 31-year-old Lucia Ripley were arrested Friday in the town of Biggs.

The office says the man was loading his vehicle with the engine running when Bowles and Ripley armed with a shotgun jumped in, running him over as he attempted to stop them. He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

It says Bowles was booked for carjacking, vehicle theft, mayhem, hit and run and assault with a deadly weapon. Ripley was booked for vehicle theft.

Officials say at least six people have been detained for burglaries and robberies committed during the evacuation.

  1. Jan Van Dusen says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    This is so sad. The poor man was just trying to take care of his family when they tried to kill him.

