2 Men Allegedly Carjacked, Ran Over Man Trying To Flee Oroville

SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking and running over a man preparing to flee when authorities ordered those living downstream from the Oroville Dam to evacuate.
Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 27-year-old Cody Bowles and 31-year-old Lucia Ripley were arrested Friday in the town of Biggs.
The office says the man was loading his vehicle with the engine running when Bowles and Ripley armed with a shotgun jumped in, running him over as he attempted to stop them. He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
It says Bowles was booked for carjacking, vehicle theft, mayhem, hit and run and assault with a deadly weapon. Ripley was booked for vehicle theft.
Officials say at least six people have been detained for burglaries and robberies committed during the evacuation.
