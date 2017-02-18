Human Remains Found At Point Reyes Prompts Continuing Investigation

POINT REYES STATION (CBS SF) — A remote Marin County road within the Point Reyes National Seashore park remained closed Saturday afternoon after human remains were discovered in the vicinity Friday evening.
The discovery was made at about 6 p.m. near Platform Bridge Road in an unincorporated part of the county, Marin County sheriff’s Lt. Doug Pittman said.
The land is operated by the National Park Service, according to Point Reyes National Seashore spokesman John Dell’Osso.
Platform Bridge Road was closed between Sir Francis Drake Road and Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, as investigators continued to search for evidence. Dell’Osso estimated the road would remain closed for several hours.
Sheriff’s officials and NPS officials are working in conjunction with the FBI. FBI investigators are expected to remove the remains sometime Saturday afternoon and will work with the Marin County Coroner to determine the victim’s identity and how they died, Dell’Osso said.
