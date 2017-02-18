BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Katy Perry Welcomes Fans To ‘Oblivia’, Via YouTube

February 18, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Oblivia, YouTube

By Radio.com Staff/em>

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry is welcoming fans to Oblivia.

A new video posted to Perry’s official YouTube channels (watch above) invites you to visit the world’s “newest and craziest amusement park.”

The dystopian park features rides like The Wheel, Bombs Away and the Great American Dream Drop.

Is this a clue to what the music video for Perry’s new single “Chained to the Rhythm” will look like? The park opens on February 21st, we’ll find out soon.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

