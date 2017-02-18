SF Police In Standoff With Armed Suspect On Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police remained at the scene of a standoff situation that began Saturday morning on Treasure Island, involving an armed robbery suspect.
At 10:43 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery committed by a man armed with a gun in the 1300 block of Gateview Avenue, according to police.
Officers then learned the suspect had reportedly fled into a home in the 1200 block of Mariner Drive, police said.
Officers remained at the scene Saturday afternoon and established a perimeter in the area.
Mariner Drive, Gateview Avenue and 13th Street have been closed. Additionally San Francisco Municipal Railway buses in the area have been rerouted, according to police.
