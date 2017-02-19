New Storm Set To Pummel Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Weather-weary Northern Californians like Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Jim Saso braced for yet another potent winter storm Sunday, the latest in a weeks-long onslaught that has brought flooding, downed trees, landslides and evacuations to the region.

Saso and the residents of the small farming community of Maxwell awoke Sunday wondering when they would be able to return to their flooded homes.

“The water had been backing up into people’s yards and people decided to start sand bagging,” Saso said. “It was a little too late and the water just out ran them out.”

And now comes the onslaught of a new storm front starting on Sunday. Already as Bay Area residents awoke Sunday to a light rain was falling and it would intensify as the day wore on.

“I don’t know if the worst has passed because another storm is coming,” Saso said echoing concerns of many across the region.

Ironically, state officials who have spent years warning residents about the need to conserve water because of California’s devastating drought are now forced to watch millions of gallons of drinking water released into rivers, creeks and streams.

At the Oroville Dam, the latest storm promises to drop 5-8 new inches of rain, heightening local residents fears that they will once again be forced to flee their homes like last weekend if the massive structure begins to show signs of weakness.

At Lakeport in Clear Lake, the lower Sacramento River continued to run over its banks as new run-off pours into the waterway.

At nearby Lake Berryessa, for the first time in nearly a decade, water from Lake Berryessa is flowing into a unique vertical spillway, a rare sight drawing tourists to see what’s known as the Glory Hole.

In the Bay Area, the Anderson Reservoir near Morgan Hill was overflowing and at more than 100 percent capacity — well beyond its seismic safety limits if a major quake should hit.

The storm runoff and dam water releases were clogging the San Francisco Bay with debris and also beginning to concern biologists about the delicate salt water/fresh water balance in the ecologically sensitive waters.

The San Francisco Bay Ferry service that commutes thousands daily from Oakland, Vallejo, Alameda and South San Francisco has had four of its ultra-modern boats damaged by the debris in the last three weeks causing service disruptions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Monday night for the entire Bay Area.

Forecasters said rainfall amounts of 4 to 7 inches will be possible along the coastal ranges with the potential for some locations to see upwards of 10 inches.

Meanwhile, North Bay valley locations, coastal areas in and around the San Francisco Bay Area and areas around Santa Cruz have the potential to receive 2 to 5 inches of rainfall through Monday night.

Winds will also be a factor, the weather service said, with sustained southerly winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45

to 50 mph.

The storm front will linger into Tuesday before the region enjoys another spell dry weather.