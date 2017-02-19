BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Officials Rush To Lower Anderson Reservoir Level As Major Storm Approaches

by Devin Fehely February 19, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Anderson Reservoir, Bay Area Storm, Devin Fehely, Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) — The Santa Clara Valley Water District has been trying to lower water levels at the dam. Engineering studies have revealed the structure may not be strong enough to withstand a major earthquake exceeding magnitude 7.2.

Anderson Reservoir

State and federal regulators have ordered the water district to cap storage at 68 percent, about 62,000 acre-feet of water.

Anderson Reservoir

Anderson Reservoir. (CBS)

The water district estimates it could be a month or two before they’re able to lower the reservoir to a safe level — if Mother Nature cooperates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia