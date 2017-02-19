Officials Rush To Lower Anderson Reservoir Level As Major Storm Approaches

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) — The Santa Clara Valley Water District has been trying to lower water levels at the dam. Engineering studies have revealed the structure may not be strong enough to withstand a major earthquake exceeding magnitude 7.2.
State and federal regulators have ordered the water district to cap storage at 68 percent, about 62,000 acre-feet of water.
The water district estimates it could be a month or two before they’re able to lower the reservoir to a safe level — if Mother Nature cooperates.