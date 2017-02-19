BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Sonoma County Sheriff Deputies in Standoff with Suspect Barricaded in Bodega

February 19, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Bodega, Crime, Police Standoff, Sonoma County, Sonoma County Sheriff, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

BODEGA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County sheriff’s officials are at the scene of a standoff situation Sunday afternoon in the unincorporated community of Bodega.

At 11:55 a.m., sheriff’s officials said they were involved with a barricaded suspect in the area and had closed several roads.

According to sheriff’s officials, Bodega Highway is closed between state Highway 1 and Joy Road. Salmon Creek Road is also closed between Bodega Highway and Tannery Creek Road.

Further information was not immediately available.

