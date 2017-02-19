Westbrook & Durant Put Feud On Hold For All Star Game

NEW ORLEANS (AP/KPIX) — Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant played together for only 81 seconds in the All-Star Game, just one very early stint.

It was enough for a signature highlight.

A give-and-go — Westbrook to Durant, back to Westbrook for a dunk, rekindling their Oklahoma City magic for a moment — was the one of the most ballyhooed moments of Sunday night’s showcase in New Orleans. The Western Conference bench broke into celebration, replete with Stephen Curry even tossing a cup of ice water into a timeout huddle, though Westbrook tried to downplay it all afterward.

“Yeah, he threw a lob,” Westbrook said. “That’s all that happened. Just threw a lob. It’s basketball. That’s it.”

That wasn’t it, of course.

The Durant-Westbrook story line was huge coming into the All-Star Game, which the West won 192-182. The tale is well known: Durant left Oklahoma City for Golden State last summer, and the relationship between the former Thunder teammates has either been frosty or nonexistent since, depending on which perspective one wants to believe.

Golden State is 3-0 against Oklahoma City this season, so it’s not like Durant and Westbrook haven’t been around each other. But Sunday night marked the first time they shared an in-game huddle since last spring, when the Thunder season — and the Durant era — ended with a loss to Golden State in the West finals.

“It was a great basketball play,” Durant said. “He was open so I threw him the lob. He can jump really high so yeah, good play.”

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.