3 Rescued From Swollen San Jose Creek

February 20, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Berryessa Road, Coyote Creek, Rescue, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters saved three homeless people who were caught in a rushing, rain-swollen creek in San Jose Monday, fire officials said.

The three were trapped in the rushing Coyote Creek near Berryessa Road. San Jose Fire Department received the call around noon Monday.

Rescue teams used a raft to reach two of them and bring them to shore. Shortly after, crews rescued a third trapped in the creek.

The three were trapped on a small patch of land as the water kept rising all around them.

Two of the victims were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Water from Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill has been rushing out of the spillway and into Coyote Creek, triggering a flood warning for an area of the creek farther south near Edenvale.

The flood warning was in effect from late Monday evening until further notice.

