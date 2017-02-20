Storm Prompts Mandatory Evacuations In Monterey County

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Mandatory evacuations were underway Monday afternoon in Monterey County as a result of wet weather, according to county officials.

Latest Bay Area Storm Coverage

KPIX 5 Weather Center • KCBS Traffic Conditions

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents in the unincorporated community of Bolsa Knolls, just north of Salinas, county officials said.

The evacuation area extends from Russell Road to Bear Creek Court and Van Buren Avenue to the southeast side of San Juan Grade Road.

An evacuation center for residents was set up at North Minister Presbyterian Church at 315 East Alvin Drive in Salinas.

A mandatory evacuation order was also issued to residents near the Carmel River, as the river is expected to hit flood stage later Monday afternoon, according to county officials.

Residents in the low-lying areas adjacent to the stem of the river from the Los Padres Dam to Mission Fields Road have been asked to leave the area as quickly as possible.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Carmel Middle School at 4389 Carmel Valley Road, county officials said.

The SPCA of Monterey County is assisting residents who have large pets. For assistance, residents can call (831) 373-2631.

For a list of roads in the county that have been closed due to the ongoing storm, visit:

http://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-i-z/resource-management-agency/public-works/road-conditions-closures

MCRFD & Salinas Fire, AMR MoCo sheriff and CHP Command post. Cornwall & San Juan Grade. Preparing for evacuations if needed. pic.twitter.com/DcbrqvQVbS — Mont. Co. Reg. Fire (@mcrfd) February 20, 2017

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed