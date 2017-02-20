BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: AlamedaContra CostaMarinNapaSan MateoSan FranciscoSanta CruzSolanoSonoma

Storm Prompts Mandatory Evacuations In Monterey County

February 20, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Coastal Flooding, Flood Advisory, Monterey County, Storm Damage, Storm Watch, weather

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Mandatory evacuations were underway Monday afternoon in Monterey County as a result of wet weather, according to county officials.

Latest Bay Area Storm Coverage
KPIX 5 Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Conditions

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents in the unincorporated community of Bolsa Knolls, just north of Salinas, county officials said.

The evacuation area extends from Russell Road to Bear Creek Court and Van Buren Avenue to the southeast side of San Juan Grade Road.

An evacuation center for residents was set up at North Minister Presbyterian Church at 315 East Alvin Drive in Salinas.

A mandatory evacuation order was also issued to residents near the Carmel River, as the river is expected to hit flood stage later Monday afternoon, according to county officials.

Residents in the low-lying areas adjacent to the stem of the river from the Los Padres Dam to Mission Fields Road have been asked to leave the area as quickly as possible.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Carmel Middle School at 4389 Carmel Valley Road, county officials said.

The SPCA of Monterey County is assisting residents who have large pets. For assistance, residents can call (831) 373-2631.

For a list of roads in the county that have been closed due to the ongoing storm, visit:

http://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-i-z/resource-management-agency/public-works/road-conditions-closures

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia