Man Found Buried Alive In Garbage Heap At San Francisco Recycling Center

February 20, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: buried in garbage, buries alive, garbage heap, Recology, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was in critical condition after he was rescued from a pile of garbage at a San Francisco recycling center Monday morning, according to fire officials.

At about 7 a.m., fire officials responded to a report of a man found inside a garbage heap at Recology SF Recycle Central, located at Pier
96, according fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

After firefighters were able to rescue the man, he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with critical injuries, Baxter said.

Further information was not immediately available.

 

