Neiman Marcus Rolls Out Touchscreen Video Makeup Mirror In S.F.

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The beauty department at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco is getting its own makeover.

Forget the traditional makeup counter mirror. The new addition is a smart mirror, actually a touch-screen display and camera.

It records every step of your makeup session, breaks it down by sections of the face like lips and cheeks, and remembers the products you tried on. You can also choose flattering lighting. A video tutorial and personalized tips are sent via text message and can be shared on social media.

“The makeover industry didn’t evolve in this kind of user experience for maybe 60 years. People like this use to go get their makeup and the makeup artist would put it on paper and the paper would disappear,” said Salvador Nissi Vilcovsky, CEO and founder of Memomi Labs, which makes the device.

Palo Alto-based Memomi Labs creates the digital imaging software and partnered with Silicon Valley giants like Intel to build the 3-D cameras and Adobe on the analytics.

“People love it, they really love it. It’s really interesting, it’s something new and something cutting-edge and that’s what the cosmetic department needs,” Richard Winser, with Le Metier de Beaute, told KPIX.

Neiman Marcus says it’s the only luxury retailer using this technology. It’s already seen success with its fashion mirrors which take 360-degree videos of shoppers, allowing them to compare options side by side.

Neiman Marcus is embracing the technology at a time when the company is seeing a decline in sales. Other luxury chains and former retail giants like Macy’s and Sears are all hurting, thanks to more competition on the internet.

“We’re always looking for ways to differentiate from our competition and another reason for a customer to come into our store,” said Neiman Marcus S.F. general manager Alan Morrell.

In the next three weeks, Memomi will roll out these mirrors at an additional 34 Neiman Marcus stores across the nation and about 20 major brands, including Estee Lauder, YSL and Dior will add the technology.