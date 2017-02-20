BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: AlamedaContra CostaMarinNapaSan MateoSan FranciscoSanta ClaraSolanoSonoma

Storm Forces Hundreds Of Cancellations, Delays At SFO

February 20, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Cancellations, Delays, Flights, San Francisco International Airport, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 100 flights have been cancelled Monday morning, in addition to more than 100 flight delays, at San Francisco International Airport, according to an airport duty manager.

SFO Duty Manager Dennis Zamaria said 105 flights were cancelled this morning and 132 flights have been delayed due to stormy weather.

Of the cancelled flights, 52 are departing flights and 53 are arriving flights, Zamaria said.

Rain was expected to continue in the area throughout the rest of Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Airport officials advise travelers to always check with their airlines for specific flight information.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia