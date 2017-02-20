Storm Forces Hundreds Of Cancellations, Delays At SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 100 flights have been cancelled Monday morning, in addition to more than 100 flight delays, at San Francisco International Airport, according to an airport duty manager.
SFO Duty Manager Dennis Zamaria said 105 flights were cancelled this morning and 132 flights have been delayed due to stormy weather.
Of the cancelled flights, 52 are departing flights and 53 are arriving flights, Zamaria said.
Rain was expected to continue in the area throughout the rest of Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Airport officials advise travelers to always check with their airlines for specific flight information.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment