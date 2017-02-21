Canal Failure Closes Highway 101 In Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just north of Morgan Hill were shut down Tuesday because of a canal failure caused by Anderson Reservoir spillover.

The incident is the latest in a series of problems caused by the overflowing lake and the runoff from the dam’s spillway into Coyote Creek, which runs from Morgan Hill through San Jose and into San Francisco Bay.

Just east of the highway and Coyote Creek, the Coyote Canal – which contains stormwater below the freeway grade – failed as the rushing water burst through a levee.

The two northbound lanes of U.S. were submerged late Tuesday morning, prompting the California Highway Patrol to close northbound traffic at Cochrane Road.

The water flowing from the Anderson Reservoir spillway has caused flooding downstream from the rising creek. Aside from closed roads in north Morgan Hill, Coyote Creek flooding wiped out a homeless encampment in south San Jose, and forced the rescue of five people stranded by the water.

Farther north, residents of the Bevin Brook neighborhood near Senter Rd. and Phelan Ave. in San Jose were evacuated by rescue crews as the water level from the creek reached the top of cars.

Much of the flooding was centered near the Los Lagos Golf Course near Kelley Park. San Jose city officials have declared a local emergency and called for voluntary evacuations of neighborhoods along the creek.