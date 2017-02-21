J. Cole Announces 2017 Oakland Tour Date

By Radio.com Staff
(CBS SF/RADIO.COM) – J. Cole will hit the road this summer. The tour kicks off on June 1st in Columbia, SC and makes its way to the Oracle Arena on July 15th.
The U.S. portion of the tour ends in Dallas on August 20th and travels to Copenhagen Denmark on September 29th. Cole will conclude the tour by the end of the year at the HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia.
See Cole’s full tour itinerary below:
6/1/17 – Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm
6/2/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s
6/3/17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s
6/5/17 – Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s
6/6/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale
6/7/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
6/9/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex
6/11/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
6/13/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
6/14/17 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
6/15/17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
6/17/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
6/18/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
7/6/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
7/8/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
7/9/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
7/11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
7/15/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
7/17/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
7/18/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/21/17 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
7/23/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
7/24/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/28/17 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
8/1/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
8/4/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
8/5/17 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB
8/6/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
8/8/17 – Washington, DC@ Verizon Center
8/9/17 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center
8/11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
8/14/17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
8/16/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
8/18/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/19/17 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
8/20/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
9/29/17 – Copenhagen Denmark @ Tap1
9/30/17 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
10/1/17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
10/3/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
10/5/17 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome
10/6/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
10/7/17 – Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach
10/9/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
10/10/17 – Paris, France @ Le Zénith Paris- La Villette
10/12/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/14/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
10/15/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
10/18/17 – Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/20/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/21/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/22/17 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
12/1/17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Vector Arena
12/2/17 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
12/5/17 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavillion
12/6/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
12/9/17 – Perth, Australia @ HBF Stadium
Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 24th via LiveNation.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.