J. Cole Announces 2017 Oakland Tour Date

By Radio.com Staff

(CBS SF/RADIO.COM) – J. Cole will hit the road this summer. The tour kicks off on June 1st in Columbia, SC and makes its way to the Oracle Arena on July 15th.

The U.S. portion of the tour ends in Dallas on August 20th and travels to Copenhagen Denmark on September 29th. Cole will conclude the tour by the end of the year at the HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia.

See Cole’s full tour itinerary below:

6/1/17 – Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm

6/2/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s

6/3/17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

6/5/17 – Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s

6/6/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

6/7/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

6/9/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex

6/11/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

6/13/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

6/14/17 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

6/15/17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

6/17/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

6/18/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

7/6/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/8/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

7/9/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

7/11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

7/15/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

7/17/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

7/18/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/21/17 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/23/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/24/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/28/17 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/1/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/4/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/5/17 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB

8/6/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

8/8/17 – Washington, DC@ Verizon Center

8/9/17 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center

8/11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

8/14/17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

8/16/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

8/18/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/19/17 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

8/20/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/29/17 – Copenhagen Denmark @ Tap1

9/30/17 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

10/1/17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

10/3/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

10/5/17 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

10/6/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

10/7/17 – Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach

10/9/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

10/10/17 – Paris, France @ Le Zénith Paris- La Villette

10/12/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/14/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

10/15/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

10/18/17 – Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/20/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/21/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/22/17 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

12/1/17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Vector Arena

12/2/17 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

12/5/17 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavillion

12/6/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

12/9/17 – Perth, Australia @ HBF Stadium



4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 24th via LiveNation.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.