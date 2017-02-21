Onetime SF Band Brings Psych To The Chapel For Noise Pop

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While the band started as a side project for Wooden Shijps guitarist Ripley Johnson, Moon Duo has gradually risen to match the popularity of Johnson’s other outfit. First coming to prominence as a member of the droning SF psych quartet Wooden Shijps that helped foster a local resurgence in mind-expanding sounds during the mid-2000s, Johnson founded Moon Duo with his wife, singer/keyboard player Sanae Yamada, in 2009.

The pair explored a similarly minimalist sound — frequently using just a drum machine for rhythmic support — on it’s early EPs Killing Time and Escape. However, the songs featured a driving beat and fractured pop sensibility that echoed the proto-electronic experiments of Silver Apples and NYC synth punk duo Suicide. Moon Duo has since released a string of acclaimed full-length albums through the Sacred Bones Records imprint that have continued to refine Johnson and Yamada’s unique mix of dreamy atmospheres and propulsive krautrock grooves.

The two musicians long ago decamped from San Francisco (they initially moved to Colorado before finally settling in Portland, Oregon), but have maintained a steady output of tuneful, hypnotic efforts. While their 2015 recording Shadow of the Sun received glowing praise from online outlets like NPR and The Quietus for it’s introduction of an almost industrial grit to their synth-driven sound, their latest Occult Architecture Vol. 1 ventures into even darker, more gothic territory.

For this show at the Chapel that is part of the 25th anniversary edition of Noise Pop, the local favorites will be joined by guitarist Phil Manley’s minimalist drone project Life Coach. A veteran of such notable acts as Golden, Trans Am and SF guitar instrumentalists the F—ing Champs, Manley delves into effect-laden Steve Hillage territory with this band that sometimes features powerhouse drummer Jon Theodore (Queens of the Stone Age, ex-Golden and the Mars Volta). Opening SF psych outfit Fine Points features Matt Holliman and Evan Reiss, who both came to fame playing guitar for well-regarded Bay Area group Sleepy Sun.

NOISE POP 25: Moon Duo

Thursday, February 23, 8 p.m. $16-$18

The Chapel