BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Police Release Sketch Of Novato Creek Assault Suspect

February 21, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Crime, Novato, Novato Police

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police on Tuesday released a sketch of one of two men suspected of assaulting a woman in the Novato Creek last week.

The assault occurred on Feb. 12 west of Lee Garner Park after two Hispanic men befriended the 30-year-old woman, police said.

The sketch was made from a photo of the suspect seen in surveillance footage taken by a camera at Lucky’s supermarket on Grant Avenue, police said.

Suspect in Novato Assault

(Photos via Novato Police Dept.)

The suspect is 40-42 years old, clean shaven, 5 feet 5 inches, 150 pounds with a dark complexion, police said.

He was wearing a white hat with red seams, a dark colored Carolina Panthers Super Bowl sweatshirt, a red polo shirt, dark blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The suspect was carrying a gray Nike drawstring backpack and spoke Spanish with a Central American accent, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Novato police Detective Matthew Waite-McGough at (415) 897-4361 or at mwaitemcgough@novato.org.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia