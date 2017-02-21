Police Release Sketch Of Novato Creek Assault Suspect

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police on Tuesday released a sketch of one of two men suspected of assaulting a woman in the Novato Creek last week.

The assault occurred on Feb. 12 west of Lee Garner Park after two Hispanic men befriended the 30-year-old woman, police said.

The sketch was made from a photo of the suspect seen in surveillance footage taken by a camera at Lucky’s supermarket on Grant Avenue, police said.

The suspect is 40-42 years old, clean shaven, 5 feet 5 inches, 150 pounds with a dark complexion, police said.

He was wearing a white hat with red seams, a dark colored Carolina Panthers Super Bowl sweatshirt, a red polo shirt, dark blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The suspect was carrying a gray Nike drawstring backpack and spoke Spanish with a Central American accent, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Novato police Detective Matthew Waite-McGough at (415) 897-4361 or at mwaitemcgough@novato.org.

