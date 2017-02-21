SF Firefighter Arrested In Alleged Daly City Domestic Violence Incident

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco firefighter has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
While few details are available at this time, it appears that Battalion Chief Samuel Romero was arrested by Daly City police Monday night, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Tuesday.
He was booked into San Mateo County jail and has been released on bond, with a court date set for March 23.
The case is being forwarded to prosecutors by Daly City police Tuesday afternoon, and Wagstaffe said he did not yet have details of the incident.
Calls to Daly City police and San Francisco fire officials were not immediately returned.
