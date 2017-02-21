Trump’s New DHS Guidelines Call For Huge Crackdown On Undocumented Immigrants

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Homeland Security Department is greatly expanding the number of people living in the U.S. illegally who are considered a deportation priority.

The new guidelines under President Donald Trump call for the deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged or suspected of a crime, which could include traffic infractions.

Department memos released Tuesday eliminate guidelines under the Obama administration that focused enforcement on immigrants in the United States illegally who have been convicted of serious crimes or are a threat to national security. The Obama administration also focused its enforcement resources on people who had just crossed the border.

The new guidelines also called to send some immigrants caught crossing the Mexican border illegally back to Mexico, regardless of where they are from. They also call for the hiring of 5000 new Border Patrol agents, 500 Air and Marine agents and thousands of ICE personnel.

Conditions for ‘expedited removal,’ that is, immediate deportation, have been expanded to include anyone who cannot prove they have been “continuously physically present in the United States for the two-year period immediately prior to the determination of their inadmissibility.” Exceptions may be made for unaccompanied minors, or those who fear persecution or torture in their home country.

The protections provided by the DACA program created President Barack Obama’s for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children will remain intact.

