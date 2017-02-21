BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Woman Swept To Her Death Along Sonoma Coast

February 21, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Fairfield, Rogue Wave, Sonoma

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Fairfield woman who was pulled out of the Pacific Ocean after being swept off rocks on Schoolhouse Beach near Bodega Bay has died, according to the Sonoma County coroner.

The Sonoma County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Victoria Alvarez.

Authorities said Alvarez was perched on a rock when she and several other friends were swept into the frigid waters by a rogue wave. The others were able to make their way to safety, but Alvarez could not immediately be located by a lifeguard.

She was found floating unconscious approximately 10 minutes later and flown by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

