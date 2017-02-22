Alameda County Deputy Critically Injured In Bus Accident At Jail

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a deputy was critically injured early Wednesday morning in a bus accident in the parking lot at the Santa Rita Jail, authorities said.
The accident happened at about 6 a.m. in the parking lot at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Nelson.
According to media reports, the deputy was walking through the parking lot when he was hit by the bus being driven by a second deputy. The bus involved is one of the vehicles used to transport inmates.
There were no details on the deputy’s injuries, but Nelson confirmed that he was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.