Alameda County Deputy Critically Injured In Bus Accident At Jail

February 22, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Alameda County Sheriffs' Department, Bus accident, Deputy, Dublin, Santa Rita Jail

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a deputy was critically injured early Wednesday morning in a bus accident in the parking lot at the Santa Rita Jail, authorities said.

The accident happened at about 6 a.m. in the parking lot at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Nelson.

According to media reports, the deputy was walking through the parking lot when he was hit by the bus being driven by a second deputy. The bus involved is one of the vehicles used to transport inmates.

There were no details on the deputy’s injuries, but Nelson confirmed that he was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia